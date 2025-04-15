Report: March Sees Historic Low In Border Crossings Under Trump

In an aerial view, migrants are seen grouped together while waiting to be processed on the Ciudad Juarez side of the border on September 21, 2023 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:52 AM – Tuesday, April 15, 2025

President Donald Trump took a victory lap on Tuesday after a new report from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed the record-low illegal border crossings in March.

Trump took to Truth Social to share the accolade.

“BORDER CROSSINGS HIT ALL TIME RECORD LOW IN MARCH!!!” Trump wrote in all caps.

The report stated that, aided by support from the Department of Defense (DOD), CBP has “dramatically increased active patrols of our international borders.”

This follows a record-low number of southwest border crossings reported by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in March, which the agency said marked a “pivotal achievement in our nation’s border security efforts” and evidence that “operational control [of the border] is becoming a reality.”

“Aliens are receiving the [Trump] administration’s message: if you cross the border illegally, you will be deported,” CBP said in its latest report. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, the administration has taken bold, decisive action to restore control at the border. Border Patrol agents are empowered like never before to shut down unlawful entry and protect American lives,” said Acting Commissioner Pete Flores. “The message is clear: the border is closed to illegal crossings, and for those still willing to test our resolve, know this — you will be prosecuted, and you will be deported.”

According to the report, this is the second consecutive month in which the U.S. Border Patrol averaged its lowest daily nationwide apprehensions in history.

Border Patrol apprehended a total of 7,181 illegal aliens attempting to cross the southern border between ports of entry in March. The latest numbers show a 14% decrease from February, when Border Patrol apprehended 8,346 illegal crossers, as well as a 95% decrease from the 137,473 aliens apprehended under the Biden administration in the same period last year.

Additionally, the CBP’s Office of Field Operations, which is in charge of the United States’ 328 ports of entry, reported that across the country, encounters averaged 673 per day in March. This is 3% lower than the office’s 693 daily average encounters in February and 81% lower than the 3,464 per day average from March 2024.

Consequently, CBP also reports an uptick in drug seizures, intercepting major trafficking operations attempting to smuggle and distribute substances such as fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin across the border.

Just in March, CBP stated that it seized at least 760 pounds of a number of illicit drugs, a 24% increase from February. Across the U.S. seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana laced with harder drugs combined increased 47% from February.

Acting CBP Commissioner Pete Flores noted that the record-low numbers are due to the agency’s dedicated agents.

“U.S. Border Patrol’s apprehensions along the southwest border for the entire month of March 2025 were lower than the first two days of March 2024,” he said. “This is a testament to the tireless dedication and vigilant service of the men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, who work every day to keep our country safe. Their commitment on the front lines plays a vital role in securing our borders and protecting American communities.”

