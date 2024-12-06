Biden Showcases ‘Long, Wispy Hair’ Look At Christmas Tree Lighting: ‘A Mad Scientist And Crypt Keeper’

U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to depart the 102nd National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Ellipse on December 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. The 2024 National Christmas Tree is a 35-foot Red Spruce from the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests in Virginia. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

12:00 PM – Friday, December 6, 2024

President Joe Biden surprised attendees at the White House’s National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday night when he took off his stocking cap, displaying a wild new look, and appearing more like a character out of Charles Dickens’ yuletide classic “A Christmas Carol” than the commander-in-chief.

Biden’s snow white hair stood up as if he just got hit by an electric socket, making the president look more goofy and ghostly than usual.

Later on, the outgoing president reportedly asked a group of journalists “you’re still here?” in a joking manner as attendees huddled in the cold air on the South Lawn following Biden’s delivered remarks to the crowd.

The eye-opening snaps of Biden immediately began circulating online, earning him comparisons to the cast of the classic Christmas movie.

One social media user immediately took advantage of the opportunity by photoshopping an image that shows President-elect Donald Trump “blowing” on his former political rival, as if he is the Christmas movie character Jack Frost.

“Bro’s hair looks like Bill Murray’s in ‘King Pin,’” another scoffed in a homage to the 1996 bowling film. Meanwhile, others remarked that Biden had “broken out of president mode” to look like “a combo of a mad scientist and the crypt keeper.” A third wrote: “Biden’s entire presidency summed up in a hairdo.” “The theme is ‘A Season of Peace and Light’ — of peace and light — the peace we feel as we pause and reflect on our blessing and the light — the light we see as we gather with loved ones that cherish our time together,” Biden said, in a nod to first lady Jill Biden’s holiday theme announced earlier this week.

“During this season of reflection and renewal, many of us will sing ‘O Holy Night.’ A phrase in the song is, ‘His law is love; His gospel is peace,’” the second Catholic president went on. “May [sic] wish for you and for the nation, now and always, is we continue to seek the light of liberty and love, kindness and compassion, dignity and decency,” he added. “Merry Christmas, America. Merry Christmas to all of you. And may God bless you all. And may God protect — may God protect our troops.” Biden made his Christmas speech on Thursday night, kicking off the holiday season.

