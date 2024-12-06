Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin No Longer Plans On Traveling To South Korea Following Martial Law Debacle, Turmoil

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin meets with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan (out of frame) at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, on December 5, 2024. (Photo by amid farahi / AFP) (Photo by AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

11:28 AM – Friday, December 6, 2024

Following South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s disastrous effort to implement martial law this week, two U.S. sources told Reuters on Thursday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin no longer intends to visit South Korea.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one official stated that preparations had been made for a trip in the near future, but it was decided that this is no longer the right time.

The anonymous official stated that the change in travel arrangements has already been discussed with South Korea officials.

Nevertheless, by the time that President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20th, Austin will have stepped down by then.

Late on Tuesday, Yoon imposed martial law in an effort to bolster his authority, outlaw political activity that he deemed illegal, and put a stop to certain information being perpetuated in the media.

Martial law had prompted chaos and abrupt alarm among South Korea’s foreign allies, as well as overall indignation in the streets, with South Koreans protesting and rioting.

Additionally, the defense minister of South Korea, who first suggested the action, has now stepped down.

Parliament is expected to vote on Saturday on an impeachment measure, directly targeting Yoon, and even larger street protests are expected to follow as well.

The chief of Yoon’s own party declared on Friday that the president should have his constitutional powers suspended, stating that he poses a “significant risk of extreme actions, like reattempting to impose martial law, which could potentially put the Republic of Korea and its citizens in great danger.”

