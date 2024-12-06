Trump Reiterates Support For Defense Secy Nom

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth arrives for a meeting with U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) at the U.S. Capitol on December 4, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Frank Lara-Risco

12:22 PM – Friday, December 6, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his support for Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth.

In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump said Hegseth is doing very well and support for him is very strong and deep.

He went on to predict that Hegseth will be a high-energy Secretary of Defense who leads with charisma and skill.

Trump concluded by praising Hegseth as winner, adding that nothing can change that.

Hegseth was back on Capitol Hill on Thursday to meet with senators considering his nomination.

“Pete Hegseth went a long way today, in my opinion, in getting my full support,” Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said. “But I want him to be able to answer in front of everybody else the questions that are there and to do a good job on it. And that was my advice to him was come prepared, be prepared to answer the questions.”

Some GOP senators appeared to be on the fence about Hegseth but the veteran asserted that he will continue pursuing the nomination as long as Trump backs him.

