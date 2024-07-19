Biden Says He’s Looking ‘Forward To Getting Back On Campaign Trail’ Next Week, After Rumors Of Stepping Down

US President Joe Biden steps off of Air Force One upon arrival at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on July 17, 2024. US President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms on July 17, shortly after conceding he would consider dropping his reelection bid if doctors diagnosed him with a serious medical condition. (Photo by KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

11:14 AM – Friday, July 19, 2024

Joe Biden has released a letter stating that he plans to get back on the campaign trail next week.

Advertisement

Biden reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. However, according to Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the presidential physician, the Democrat president is expected to make a full recovery.

The announcement comes amid a rising number of calls from Democrat politicians for Biden to drop his 2024 election bid, as well as conflicting rumors from insiders and White House aides close to the president, who wished to stay anonymous, that have reached out to the press saying that he plans on stepping down as the 2024 nominee.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) continues to support Biden. Jeffries has maintained that he has faith the 81-year-old president can defeat Donald Trump.

“President Biden, as I’ve said repeatedly is our nominee,” Jeffries said. “He has a tremendous track record of success. He is one of the most accomplished American presidents in our history and he has the vision, I believe the ability, the capacity, and the track record to make a case to the American people that will result in us being successful in November.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!