X Adds Custom Emojis For #MAGA And #Trump2024 Hashtags

OAN Staff Eddie Padilla
9:57 AM – Friday, July 19, 2024
X has added custom icons for hashtags in support of former President Donald Trump.
On Thursday, X users began to notice the pro-Trump emojis popping up next to pro Trump hashtags.
For example, a post containing #MAGA adds an icon showing Trump raising his fist after his assassination attempt.
When a user searches #Trump2024, they are greeted by an animation of raining American flags on the search page.
The changes follow the endorsement of President Trump by X owner Elon Musk over the weekend. Musk purchased the social media platform in 2022.
It’s unclear if the Trump “Hashmojis” were introduced by Musk, or if an outside party paid for the Trump emoji.
