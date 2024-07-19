X Adds Custom Emojis For #MAGA And #Trump2024 Hashtags

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter is dead after injuring former U.S. President Donald Trump, killing one audience member and injuring another in the shooting. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Eddie Padilla

9:57 AM – Friday, July 19, 2024

X has added custom icons for hashtags in support of former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

On Thursday, X users began to notice the pro-Trump emojis popping up next to pro Trump hashtags.

For example, a post containing #MAGA adds an icon showing Trump raising his fist after his assassination attempt.

When a user searches #Trump2024, they are greeted by an animation of raining American flags on the search page.

The changes follow the endorsement of President Trump by X owner Elon Musk over the weekend. Musk purchased the social media platform in 2022.

It’s unclear if the Trump “Hashmojis” were introduced by Musk, or if an outside party paid for the Trump emoji.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!