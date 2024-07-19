Thornton Township Board Feuds With Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard

Village of Dolton

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

11:38 AM – Friday, July 19, 2024

Yes, she’s still the mayor.

A board meeting in Thornton Township, Illinois grew heated on Tuesday, as members showed their lack of trust for Supervisor Tiffany Henyard (D-Dolton, Ill.), alleging the self-proclaimed “Super Mayor” continues to leave them in the dark over spending.

The board has been at odds with Henyard for months, but really shed light on their distrust after she was given the silent treatment when asking whether anyone would second her motion to get routine bills paid, such as to vendors or certain businesses who worked for the township.

Two members, trustees Carmen Carlisle and Chris Gonzalez, blocked funding, saying they hadn’t received the invoices or other documents needed to understand the bills Henyard is asking them to approve.

The board had multiple new ordinances they wanted on the agenda, but Henyard ignored them as she arranged her own.

The proposed ordinances would put a cap on how much money the supervisor is allowed to spend.

“I would feel more comfortable if there was structural organization, a limit set and enforce that there’s responsible funding with the township funds,” Carlisle said.

Carlisle and Gonzalez wouldn’t back down, saying they wouldn’t approve the bills unless their ordinances are voted on.

Henyard was appointed to the board as supervisor in 2022, but assumed the mayoral position in 2021. She has only recently reached the national spotlight after being accused of using taxpayer dollars for lavish spending, including a luxury trip to Las Vegas, hiring DJs for town meetings along with her own security detail, and more.

Henyard’s apparent lack of control comes as the Village of Dolton has fallen into millions of dollars in debt.

The proposals come after the Village of Dolton’s board agreed to hire former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, at $400 an hour, to investigate Henyards finances.

Henyard later vetoed the investigation, but that was later overrode.

The FBI also subpoenaed the Village of Dolton earlier this year, which many believe to be centered around Henyards spending.

