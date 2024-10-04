Biden Accused Of ‘Overshadowing’ Kamala After Joking He’s Back In The Race In Surprise Briefing Room Appearance

U.S. President Joe Biden, accompanied by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, jokes while taking questions during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on October 04, 2024 in Washington, DC. Biden made a surprise appearance, his first in the briefing room since becoming president. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:00 PM – Friday, October 4, 2024

Even though the current Commander-in-Chief abruptly dropped out of his 2024 reelection campaign during the summer, President Joe Biden still decided to make a surprise appearance and crack jokes about his potential comeback on Friday during a White House briefing.

Advertisement

“We’re going to have to deal with unforeseen cost… what this hurricane is going to cost. It’s going to cost a lot of money, and I’m probably going to have to ask the Congress before we leave for more money to deal with some of those problems,” Biden said while standing at the briefing room podium.

Former President Donald Trump has criticized the Biden-Harris administration for their insufficient response to the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene.

With more than 200 fatalities in western North Carolina alone, the storm’s toll in the southeastern states most severely affected has now surpassed 220. Additionally, many Americans have noted what a slap in the face it is for Harris and Biden to only give out $750 each to hurricane victims “who really need it,” after recently announcing that the U.S. would be sending Ukraine another 8 billion dollars worth of aid.

Conservative officials and commentators have argued that the current administration seems to care more about funding the lifestyles of illegal immigrants residing here than they do for U.S. citizens who are in dire need of financial aid and other help as the hurricane has completely destroyed their homes, cars, while killing hundreds of residents, including children, pets, and the elderly, while displacing family members. FEMA also recently announced that they did not have sufficient funds to assist those victims in need.

On Friday, in the briefing room, a reporter who was called on asked if Biden was reconsidering his choice to drop out of his reelection campaign after making his first podium appearance in the White House press room.

“Do you want to reconsider dropping out of the race?” the reporter asked Biden. In response, Biden said, “I’m back in!”

He then waved and left the room with a broad smile on his face, as Biden had already attempted to answer reporter questions to the best of his ability. The current president’s immediate response initially prompted audible gasps and confused expressions throughout the room.

Under pressure from Democrats and after a humiliating debate with former President Trump, Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential election and halted his bid for a second term in July.

Meanwhile, after CNN anchors caught wind of the surprise Biden walk-in, they expressed apparent frustration, accusing the president of trying to overshadow Kamala Harris during the most crucial time of her reelection campaign. The anchors maintained that this was Harris’s time to shine and the time to potentially prove to Americans that she can exert dominance and cater to voters who are not fully convinced that she’s the right choice to lead the country.

“We were actually about to go live to Vice President Kamala Harris, who’s speaking right now in Detroit, Michigan,” CNN anchor Boris Sanchez stated on air. “And apparently she’s talking about this port strike ending, she’s trying to appeal to union workers, and yet you have the President of the United States come out, clearly overshadowing her, answering significant questions.” “Is it a communications mistake?” the anchor added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!