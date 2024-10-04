L.A. DA Reviewing New Evidence In Menendez Brothers Case

Erik Menendez (L) and his brother Lyle (R) listen during a pre-trial hearing, on December 29, 1992 in Los Angeles after the two pleaded innocent in the August 1989 shotgun deaths of their wealthy parents, Jose and Mary Louise Menendez of Beverly Hills, Calif. It took 40 months for the Superior Court arraignment after prosecutors and defense attorneys battled over the admissibility of taped confessions the brothers allegedly made to their psychotherapist. (Photo by VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles district attorney says his office is reviewing new evidence brought forward in the murder trial against the Menendez brothers.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon has announced that the Lyle and Erik Menendez murder case is being reviewed by his office. Gascon made the announcement that his office is reviewing the high-profile case on Thursday.

The two brothers, Erik and Lyle Menendez, were convicted of killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989. The brothers have claimed they were sexually abused by their father and killed their parents in self-defense.

Prosecutors say the murders were motivated by greed, alleging that the two brothers, then 18 and 21 years old, spent big bucks on lavish items including on Rolex watches and cars shortly after the killings.

The highly publicized trial garnered national attention when the brothers were first convicted in 1995. Both boys received life sentences.

The controversial case only recently made its way back into the spotlight following the release of “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.” It debuted on Netflix in September.

In a statement, Erik called the show a “dishonest portrayal” of what truly occurred.

Gascon’s announcement comes after the Menendez brothers asked a court to vacate their conviction.



Gascon affirmed there’s no doubt the two committed the murders. He added that he’s not saying there was anything wrong with the trial, just that his office is reviewing evidence.

In a letter to his cousin dated in 1988, about eight months before the killings, Erik described how he had been trying to avoid his dad. He said “it’s still happening… and it’s worse for me now.”

There’s also a new witness who has come forward saying he was also sexually abused by Jose Menendez in the early 80’s.



Erik Menendez, now 53, and his 56-year-old brother Lyle have been jailed for 35 years.



A hearing has been set for November 26th.

