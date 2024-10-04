NYC Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright: Latest Mayor Adams Official To Step Down Amidst Federal Investigations

First Deputy Mayor, NYC Office Of The Mayor, T.H. Sheena Wright speaks during the 2023 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York on September 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:32 PM – Thursday, October 3, 2024

First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright will reportedly be the next high level official forced to resign under the leadership of NYC Democrat Mayor Eric Adams, amidst federal probes that have resulted in Adams’ indictment on federal corruption charges.

Advertisement

Wright’s reported incoming departure follows after her husband, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks, was also uprooted from his position.

The Martha’s Vineyard wedding of the longtime couple, which happened just one day after Mayor Adams appeared in federal court in Manhattan to answer to charges of widespread corruption, has many wondering if they got married to receive “spousal privilege,” or the immunity from testifying against one another.

Banks also previously claimed that he had been planning their “[recent] wedding for some time, and that neither he nor his wife are targets of the ongoing federal corruption investigation involving Mayor Eric Adams’ administration,” FOX 5 New York reported.

Nonetheless, the residence that Wright and Banks share was soon raided by federal agents, along with other top city officials within Adams’s administration on September 4th.

During the home raid, federal agents confiscated Wright’s and Banks’s electronic devices, although the scope of the investigation is currently uncertain.

As federal probes reach Mayor Adams’ top appointed city officials, Governor Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) has reportedly pressured Adams to quickly “clean house,” a tactful way of expressing that he should address any shady business dealings while correcting unethical colleagues.

However, according to the New York Post, a city hall spokesperson said that they were not able to confirm or deny Wright’s imminent resignation.

“As always, no personnel changes are confirmed until it’s announced,” the anonymous spokesperson stated.

In the immediate aftermath of Adams’ federal indictment, he issued an executive order to ensure that if Wright wasn’t able to perform her duties, her powers would transfer over to Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom.

A recent video release by the New York Post also showcases a frustrated-looking Wright after Post reporters had requested a comment outside of her Harlem home. Wright attempted to grab the photographer’s camera, and then she maintained that the reporters were “harassing” her, as she demanded more “privacy.”

“This is harassment when you’re following me down the street,” she continued. “It’s very aggressive. And it just feels unnecessary. I’m not going to give you a statement.”

First Deputy Mayor Wright was in charge of overseeing the city’s budget and finance offices, in addition to the Department of Citywide Administrative Service and the Office of Policy & Planning.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!