US model Bella Hadid (R) and her father Mohamed Hadid arrive to attend the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

12:18 PM – Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Bella Hadid, the “nepo baby” of former model Yolanda Hadid and Palestinian-American real estate magnate Mohamed Anwar Hadid, posted on social media to show support for Gaza’s Palestinians. However, she attached content taken at a Syrian refugee camp, which was then fact-checked online by moderators.

The 27-year-old runway model posted a photo of children in Yarmouk on Monday, which depicted a 2013 attack by the dictator of Syria, Bashar al-Assad, during the Syrian civil war.

The Instagram picture was captioned, “Gaza on my mind.”

Nevertheless, Instagram later included a notice below her post stating that the picture was missing crucial context and could mislead people after social media users started pointing out that the photographs were taken in Syria, not Gaza.

“The note links to a web page that explains the images are from a refugee camp in Syria showing the victims of Assad’s regime, not Israel,” Daily Mail reported.

(Photo via: Bella Hadid – Instagram public post)

“This post is misleading. This video was not filmed in Palestine. The video dates back 2013 from within the Yarmouk refugee camp in Damascus,” The fact-check message continues.

Nearly a day after it was posted, Hadid’s misleading Instagram post was still up on her account with over a million likes.

Since the Hamas-Israel conflict began on October 7th, the Los Angeles native has shared uncontextualized photos from Syria before in attempt to garner sympathy for Palestinians.

“Thousands of innocents Palestinian men women and CHILDREN imprisoned without trial,” she posted back in November, however, the images also featured Syrian children, not Palestinians.

