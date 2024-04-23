Russian Court Rejects Evan Gershkovich’s Appeal

(Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

12:21 AM – Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Evan Gershkovich will reportedly remain in jail until at least June 30th after his appeal was rejected by a Moscow court.

Reports have stated that the 32-year-old U.S. citizen will remain in Russian custody after the court rejected his appeal to end his detention.

Gershkovich was arrested on espionage charges in late March of 2023 while on a reporting trip. Last month, his arrest was extended until June 30th. His lawyers later appealed the ruling, however, it was rejected in court on Tuesday.

The claims have been refuted by Gershkovich and his employer, and the U.S. government has ruled that he has been wrongfully detained.

Since Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for U.S. News and World Report, was detained by the KGB in September 1986, Gershkovich is the first American journalist to be detained on espionage charges in Russia.

20 days after his arrest, Daniloff was freed without any charges in exchange for an employee of the Soviet Union’s U.N. mission who had been detained by the FBI on suspicion of spying.

