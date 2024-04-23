NHL Playoffs Roundup: Hurricanes Comeback Down 3 Goals, Vegas Begins Title Defense With Win 

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Martinook (48) celebrates after his winning goal with teammates Jack Drury (18), Jordan Staal (11) and Brent Burns (8) during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

11:07 AM – Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Carolina Hurricanes 5 – New York Islanders 3

The New York Islanders looked almost a shoo-in to tie the series against the Carolina Hurricanes at one game a piece on Monday night after jumping out to a three goal lead in the beginning of the second period. Then the game completely flipped after Sebastian Aho and Jordan Martinook scored only nine seconds apart in the third period to help the Hurricanes complete the comeback down three goals to New York.

The Hurricanes ended up scoring five straight goals as Carolina defended home ice and will now take their improbable 2-0 series lead to New York on Thursday night. Carolina outshot the Islanders by a wide margin of 39-12.

Toronto Maple Leafs 3 – Boston Bruins 2

The Toronto Maple Leafs earned a much needed victory on the road Monday night to tie the series at one game all. Max Domi sent a perfect pass, having the puck perfectly sail over the neutral zone hitting Auston Matthews in stride on a breakaway chance against Boston goalie Linus Ullmark to score.

The goal snapped a third period tie that ultimately led to a 3-2 win over the Bruins. The victory for the Maple Leafs snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Bruins that spanned over 534 days dating back to November 2022. Game 3 will be played in Toronto on Wednesday with the winner taking back control of the series.

Vegas Golden Knights 4 – Dallas Stars 3

Vegas picked up right where they left off in their title defense, defeating the Stars 4-3 in a big road victory. The high scoring affair began with Vegas captain Mark Stone putting one in the back of the net less than two minutes into the game on a power play goal to get his Golden Knights playoff debut off to a hot start.

Jonathan Marchessault added to the early lead by scoring his franchise record 36th postseason goal as Dallas was able to cut into the lead thanks to a breakaway goal by Jamie Benn.

However, Brayden McNabb sealed it on a 50-foot sniper slap shot in the second period and was able to hold off the Stars’ rally after they cut the lead to one in the third period as Mason Marchment put one past goalie Logan Thompson.

It was a huge victory for Vegas after entering the playoffs as the No. 8 seed, after defeating the Stars last postseason in the Western Conference Finals. Game 2 will be hosted by Dallas on Wednesday night.

Edmonton Oilers 7 – LA Kings 4

Zach Hyman led the Oilers with three goals and an assist for his first playoff hat trick. Teammate and best player in the NHL, Connor McDavid, had five assists leading the Oilers to a high scoring 7-4 victory in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Edmonton jumped out to a 4-0 lead with Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele each scoring a goal. The Kings rallied, scoring two straight goals at the end of the second period trailing 4-2 heading into the 3rd period.

However, the rally was short lived by Los Angeles after the Oilers scored two straight goals courtesy of Draisaitlf and Hyman in the third period to regain their four goal cushion. Prior to the win, Edmonton had lost the first game of their last seven playoff series and had not won Game 1 of a series on home ice since 1990. McDavid’s five assist game was the first one in the postseason in 26 years. Game 2 will take place in Edmonton on Wednesday night.

