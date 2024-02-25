AT&T Offers Customers $5 Credit For Thursday Outage

SPAIN-TELECOM-TECHNOLOGY A visitor walks past US multinational telecommunications AT&T logo at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the telecom industry’s biggest annual gathering, in Barcelona on February 27, 2023. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP) (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:52 PM – Sunday, February 25, 2024

AT&T customers impacted by the nationwide telecommunications outage that occurred last week will receive a $5 credit.

The company sent out an email on Sunday regarding the outage, offering a $5 credit to those affected.

“We apologize for Thursday’s network outage, which may have impacted your ability to connect with family, friends, and others,” the email read. “As a valued customer, your connection matters, and we’re committed to doing better. To help make it right, you’ll automatically receive an account credit. We’re also taking steps to prevent this from happening again in the future. Our priority is to continuously improve and be sure you stay connected.”

Preliminary information from two sources familiar with the situation indicates that a software update gone wrong was the cause of the brief network outage that impacted AT&T customers in the United States on Thursday.

Since the company’s 10-hour outage affected over 70,000 users, AT&T will give its customers a full day of service credit, citing it as the “right thing to do.”

“I believe this approach is fully manageable while achieving the 2024 business objectives we have set for ourselves and our stated financial guidance,” CEO John Stankey told employees in a letter.

Service was restored late on Thursday on AT&T’s 5G network, which covers around 290 million people across the United States.

According to Stankey, prepaid customers who were impacted will have options available to them, and the credit will be applied automatically.

