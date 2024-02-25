Trump And Argentina’s Milei Exchange Close Hug At CPAC

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-CONSERVATIVES TOPSHOT – Argentine President Javier Milei arrives to speak during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) meeting on February 24, 2024, in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:23 AM – Sunday, February 25, 2024

Argentina’s President Javier Milei met former President Donald Trump and gave him a close hug a day after meeting with Biden Administration officials.

On Saturday, Milei and Trump spoke at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) outside of Washington, D.C.

A Trump campaign staffer shared a video of Milei and Trump greeting each other backstage. In it, Milei yelled, “President!” and drew Trump in for a tight hug before they snapped photos.

In a video of their encounter shared on social media, Trump tells Milei, “Make Argentina Great Again.” Milei then uttered his famous phrase, “Long live freedom, damn it!”

After a Trump-inspired campaign that included red “Make Argentina Great Again” hats in reference to the former president’s own “Make America Great Again” movement, Milei was sworn in in December.

At CPAC, he was the final foreign politician to reaffirm Trump’s popular themes about immigration and the perceived danger of socialism.

The Argentinian had met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken the day before he spoke at CPAC.

A senior Milei official, Marc Stanley, the American ambassador in Buenos Aires, had recommended that Milei skip his speech at CPAC.

Patricia Bullrich, Milei’s security minister, who was also present at the event, claimed that Stanley informed Milei’s office that he felt the conference was “very political” and that it was improper for him to attend.

“It was honorable to come,” Bullrich said. “He comes here as a speaker, to give a general speech, not to talk about the election.”

Milei urged the CPAC audience to reject further economic regulation and to end socialism.

In addition, he referred to the availability of abortion as a “murderous agenda” to reduce the population.

“Do not be led by mermaids singing social justice,” he said in Spanish. “Do not give up your freedom. Fight for your freedom, because if you do not fight, you will be led into misery.”

