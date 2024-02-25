9 People Who Were At A Ruling Party Election Rally In South Africa Died In A Road Crash

African National Congress supporters listen to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Mose Mabhida stadium in Durban, South Africa, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, during their national manifesto launch in anticipation of the 2024 general elections. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

3:55 PM – Sunday, February 25, 2024

Nine individuals lost their lives in a road crash over the weekend after their attendance at an electoral rally by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ruling African National Congress (ANC) party in South Africa.

The ANC claimed in a statement that the supporters of the party were returning to their home province of Mpumalanga aboard a bus the morning following Saturday’s event in the eastern city of Durban.

According to police, the bus went off the road and overturned.

According to emergency services, another 17 individuals were reportedly injured in the collision, which took place around 223 miles north of Durban, close to the small town of Paulpietersburg.

Many of the injured were reportedly in severe condition, according to the ANC. According to the party, provincial ANC leaders were on their way to the hospital where the injured had been transported to the scene of the collision.

The bus lost control and crashed over close to the eastern town of Paulpietersburg on Sunday, according to road and traffic police, with roughly 70 people inside. The party bussed people in from all around South Africa, which is a regular political tactic in the nation.

“It is a true tragedy that there be such a loss of lives after such a memorable day,” the ANC said.

In front of tens of thousands of supporters, the African National Congress (ANC) officially unveiled its electoral manifesto on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

With opinion surveys suggesting the ANC may lose its majority for the first time since it came to power in 1994 after apartheid ended, the May 29th national election may pose the greatest danger to the party’s 30-year rule in South Africa.

