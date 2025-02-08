At Least 41 Dead In Southern Mexico Bus Crash 

(Photo via; Tour’s Acosta/ Local Authorities)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:48 PM – Saturday, February 8, 2025

A traffic accident involving a bus and a truck in southern Mexico has left at least 41 people dead.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, killing at least 41 people, according to the government of Tabasco state, and added that recovery efforts were still underway.

The bus, which was carrying 48 people, crashed into a truck, killing 38 passengers and two drivers, according to local authorities. The truck driver was also killed.

“So far, only 18 skulls have been confirmed, but much more is missing,” sources for the security of Tabasco said on condition of anonymity, adding that recovery work continued.

Images shared by Reuters have shown the bus completely burned out after it was engulfed by flames following the collision, with just the skeletal remains of the metal frame left standing.

In a Facebook post, bus operator Tour’s Acosta expressed “profoundly sorry about what happened,” and stated that it was working with police to determine what happened and whether the bus was traveling under the speed limit.

“The public ministry has informed us that the investigation will be taking effect in the prosecutor’s office of the municipality of Candelaria, Campeche, for this reason the relatives of our passengers and friends will have to go to this department to perform the relevant procedures,” Tour’s Acosta said on Facebook.

The government state of Tabasco said recovery work is continuing, including efforts to identify those killed.

