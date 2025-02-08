2 People Charged In Fatal Stabbing Of Fort Campbell Soldier

Katia Duenas Aguilar (Photo via; U.S. Army)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:22 PM – Saturday, February 8, 2025

Two people have been charged in connection to the death of a Fort Campbell soldier who was stabbed nearly 70 times last year.

On Saturday, Sofia Rodas, 35, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of U.S. Army Private First Class Katia Dueñas Aguilar, 23, according to a Clarksville Police Department news release.

Aguilar’s body was discovered in her house in the Tennessee city of Clarksville in May of 2024.

Reynaldo Salinas Cruz, Aguilar’s husband, has been charged with tampering of evidence in her death.

Both Salinas Cruz, 40, and Rodas were being held on separate federal crimes before being extradited to Clarksville on Friday, according to police.

Dueñas Aguilar, from Mesquite, Texas, joined the Army in 2018 and moved to Fort Campbell on the Tennessee-Kentucky border. She was part of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division.

According to an autopsy report from the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office, Dueñas Aguilar was stabbed 68 times in the neck and upper body.

The medical examiner determined that the cause of death was homicide due to sharp-force injuries to the neck.

Before her death, Dueñas Aguilar informed her family that she intended to leave the Army. Her sister informed KTVT-TV that she opted to stay after talking to an Army counselor.

“She would…tell me that she’s not happy over there and I wanted her to come back so we could make more memories,” Cecilia Ruiz-Aguilar said.

