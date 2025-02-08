7.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Cayman Islands, Triggers Tsunami Alerts

George Town pictured on 24 April, 2008 in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:21 PM – Saturday, February 8, 2025

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake has struck near the Cayman Islands, issuing a tsunami warning.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 struck the Caribbean Sea southwest of the Cayman Islands on Saturday.

Some Caribbean islands, including Honduras, have advised people along the coast to evacuate inland or avoid beaches as a precaution in the event of a tsunami.

The quake struck at 6:23 p.m. local time in the middle of the sea, at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the USGS. The epicenter was 130 miles (209 kilometers) southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami advisory for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

There is no tsunami threat to the US Gulf or East coastlines, and no reports of damage in Honduras or the Cayman Islands.

The Cayman Islands government also issued a tsunami threat alert and said in its social media that its “residents living near the coastline are encouraged to move inland.”

When a tsunami advisory is issued, residents are advised to avoid the coast and relocate away from the shore. In general, tsunami waves ranging from 1 to 3 feet are possible in areas under advisory.

The International Tsunami Information Center has stated that “hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within the next three hours along some coasts of” Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Cuba, Mexico, Honduras, Bahamas, Haiti, Turks and Caicos, San Andres Providence, Belize, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, and Saba.

