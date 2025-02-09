Speaker Johnson Pushes ‘One Big Bill’ Strategy To Implement Trump’s Tax Cuts

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a news conference following a closed-door caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on March 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

8:53 AM – Sunday, February 9, 2025

Speaker Mike Johnson stated on Sunday that he will advocate for the “one big bill” strategy to implement President Donald Trump’s tax-cuts, along with funding for border security.

Johnson’s (R-La.) comments followed after Senate Republicans revealed the budget plan is limited to $340 billion, with Johnson adding that it is going to take time to reach consensus between the party’s slight majority in the House.

“I talk with the president and his team about this almost constantly, reminding them that we will get the job done, but it has to be the one big bill strategy,” Johnson stated. “And the reason for that is because that gives us the highest probability of success of delivering on all these campaign promises.”

Johnson continued, stating that the House Budget Committee had planned on considering the budget resolution next week, however “we might push it a little bit further because the details really matter.”

“Remember that I have the smallest margin in history, about a two-vote margin currently, so I’ve got to make sure everyone agrees before bring[ing] the project forward, that final product, and we’ve got a few more boxes to check but we are getting very close.”

The House Republicans lead with an extremely small 218-215 majority in the chamber, essentially meaning that the bill can not afford to have any Republicans defectors, or risk the bill failing.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham also proposed a plan on Friday, adding an additional $85.5 billion over the next four years for border security and deportations.

“Lindsay’s a good friend. I have great respect for him as well and I understand what they’re engaging in. They want to move the agenda and so do we,” Johnson stated. “President Trump got a mandate to deliver that America First agenda. He’s working at breakneck pace … and we are going to do it with legislation,” Johnson added.

Additionally, Johnson revealed that Republican lawmakers are currently looking into ways to offset Trump’s tax cuts as the administration aims to reach a balanced budget, rather than adding to the federal deficit.

“We’re going to make sure that we find the offsets to do this in a responsible manner,” Johnson concluded.

