Associated Press Sued By Victims Of Hamas Attacks In Israel

A baby swing is hanging near a house that was destroyed on Saturday’s Hamas attack on the kibbutz on October 14, 2023 in Be’eri, Israel. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

1:15 PM – Friday, February 23, 2024

American and Israeli citizens who were attacked and victimized by the terrorist group Hamas in the October 7th attack on Israel have filed a lawsuit against the Associated Press (AP), citing its involvement in the tragedy.

Advertisement

On Wednesday evening, Americans and Israeli-Americans filed a complaint to the Southern District of Florida. The lawsuit cites damage under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

In their complaint, they claim that AP knowingly employed four Hamas affiliated photojournalists who supported and assisted the terrorist group during the gruesome attacks. In turn, the plaintiffs believe that this means that AP was indirectly funding and supporting the terrorist group.

It was also reported that AP photojournalists were allegedly biased and would take an excessive number of pictures of injured Palestinians while avoiding capturing pictures of Israeli victims, or at least the bare minimum.

“There is no doubt that AP’s photographers participated in the October 7th massacre, and that AP knew, or at the very least should have known, through simple due diligence, that the people they were paying were longstanding Hamas affiliates and full participants in the terrorist attack that they were also documenting,” the complaint filed by the survivors, represented by the nonprofit National Jewish Advocacy Center, read.

The lawsuit cited a freelance journalist named Hassan Eslaiah in the complaint. Eslaiah entered the crime scene on the back of a motorcycle with Hamas members on October 7th. He captured images of rooms filled with blood and bodies. Additionally, he took many pictures of different items on fire.

The journalist claims that he had no prior knowledge of the attack. However, on his Telegram channel the day of the attack on 5:59 a.m., a full half hour before the attack began, he made a post indicating he knew about something big that was about to happen.

“We wake up to the great gifts of God. The spirit has returned, and our blessings have increased,” Eslaiah wrote, indicating his allegiance to Allah as a Muslim.

AP had worked with Eslaiah prior to the attack. However, he was fired in 2020 by the outlet after an online picture of him with Hamas commander Yahya Sinwar had resurfaced online. Plaintiffs claim that AP continued to pay him despite knowing about his ties with the group.

“AP willfully chose to turn a blind eye to these facts, and instead profited from its terrorist photographer’s participation in the massacre through its publication of the ‘exclusive’ images, for which it certainly paid a premium, effectively funding a terrorist organization,” the complaint continued.

Meanwhile, The Associated Press has denied all wrongdoing and stated that the lawsuit filed against them is “baseless.”

“AP had no advance knowledge of the Oct. 7 attacks, nor have we seen any evidence – including in the lawsuit – that the freelance journalists who contributed to our coverage did. Allegations like this are reckless and create even more potential danger for journalists in the region,” the statement read.

“Documenting breaking news events around the world – no matter how horrific – is our job. Without AP and other news organizations, the world would not have known what was happening on Oct. 7,” it continued.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!