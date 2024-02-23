Biden Announces Over 500 New Sanctions Targeting Russia For Navalny Death

President Joe Biden speaks to the National Governors Association during an event in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

OAN’s James Meyers

12:58 PM – Friday, February 23, 2024

President Joe Biden announced that he is imposing over 500 sanctions against Russia in response to the death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Biden said in the announcement on Friday, “If Putin does not pay the price for his death and destruction, he will keep going,” Biden said in a statement. “And the costs to the United States—along with our NATO Allies and partners in Europe and around the world—will rise.”

The sanctions will include targeting individuals who are connected to Navalny’s imprisonment, and it will also target Russia’s financial department, defense industrial base, and procurement networks.

Additionally, the U.S. is imposing 100 new export restrictions, which blocks the shipment of items to Russia in a warning to any exporters that they will face American sanctions for sending goods to Russia.

Biden explained further that the sanctions will target Russia’s energy profits, and that the U.S. will “strengthen support for civil society, independent media, and those who fight for democracy around the world.”

A handful of political analysts are claiming that the president will be utilizing the sanctions in order to urge Republican officials to pass the $95 billion national security supplemental, which includes over $60 billion in funding for Ukraine.

“Two years into this war, the people of Ukraine continue to fight with tremendous courage. But they are running out of ammunition,” Biden said. “Ukraine needs more supplies from the United States to hold the line against Russia’s relentless attacks, which are enabled by arms and ammunition from Iran and North Korea. That’s why the House of Representatives must pass the bipartisan national security supplemental bill, before it’s too late.”

Putin’s war strategy is to outlast other nations supporting Ukraine both financially and militarily.

“Remember, the United States pulled together a coalition of more than 50 nations to support Ukraine. We unified and expanded NATO. We can’t walk away now. And that’s what Putin is betting on, he’s betting on we’re going to walk away,” Biden said.

Navalny was serving an almost 20-year prison sentence on extremist charges. Putin supporters claim that he actively went against the Kremlin and that he was a political dissident.

The U.S. Democrat president was outspoken regarding the opposition leader’s death, fully blaming Putin for it.

“Make no mistake, Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death. Putin is responsible,” Biden said.

Biden concluded his speech by saying that he would also be speaking later in the day with Group of Seven (G-7 members), NATO, and European Union leaders.

