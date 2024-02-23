Military Monitoring New High-Altitude Balloon Moving Across Western U.S.

In this handout image provided by the Department of Defense, a U.S. Air Force U-2 pilot looks down at the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon on February 3, 2023 as it hovers over the Central Continental United States. Recovery efforts began shortly after the balloon was downed. (Photo by U.S. Department of Defense via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

1:52 PM – Friday, February 23, 2024

The United States military is now monitoring a suspicious-looking high altitude balloon flying over the Western part of the country.

On Friday, U.S. officials announced that a balloon was spotted drifting over the state of Colorado. However, they have determined so far that it is “not a threat.”

The balloons origin and purpose are currently unknown.

Military aircrafts have been sent to investigate the foreign balloon.

This balloon sighting comes a year after the U.S. military shot down an alleged spy balloon from China. The Chinese balloon was reportedly carrying sophisticated spy equipment.

However, the CCP denied these claims and maintained that the large balloon was meant to “collect weather data.”

The previous balloon was shot down off of the coast of South Carolina on February 4th, 2023.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

