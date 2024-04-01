Arizona: Governor Hobbs Signs Legislation Making Pluto ‘Official State Planet’

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks prior to President Joe Biden’s remarks at Intel Ocotillo Campus on March 20, 2024 in Chandler, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

4:02 PM – Monday, April 1, 2024

The state of Arizona has now formally adopted Pluto, the celestial body that was previously demoted to the position of “dwarf planet.”

Pluto is now included in the Arizona Revised Statutes, among symbols like the bola tie and the cactus wren, thanks to legislation approved by Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs.

The politician leading the initiative, Representative Justin Wilmeth (R-Ariz.), describes himself as a “history nerd,” and his passion for Pluto’s 1930 discovery at Flagstaff’s Lowell Observatory served as the driving force behind his legislative move.

Wilmeth exclaimed, “The whole story of Clyde [Tombaugh] is just amazing,” in awe of Tombaugh’s accomplishment in pre-digital astronomy.

Pluto’s distinction as the only “planet” found in the United States makes it stand out in the history of the American Southwest.

Despite Pluto’s downgrading from full planetary status by the International Astronomical Union, Wilmeth seemed unfazed by the scientific community’s designations.

In agreement, the Governor Hobbs (D-Ariz.) declared, “I am proud of Arizona’s pioneering work in space discovery.”

Wilmeth went on to say that he sees it as a chance to inspire the next generation of scientists and explorers, as well as to attract attention and tourists to Flagstaff. He also speculated, “Maybe it’s part tourism, too.”

However, legislative opponents, such as Senator Sally Ann Gonzales (D-Ariz.), emphasized the significance of “scientific accuracy.”

Additionally, Senator Rosanna Gabaldon (D-Ariz.) contended that the state should focus on more urgent issues in the interim.

A House vote on the official designation has already passed with flying colors.

