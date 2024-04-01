Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill Arrested, Suspended After Stealing Over $100K To Pay For Facelift, Trips, Luxury Items

( Photos via; Orlando City Government)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:59 PM – Monday, April 1, 2024

Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order suspending Democrat Orlando commissioner Regina Hill, four days after she was initially arrested.

Advertisement

On Monday, DeSantis (R-Fla.) suspended Hill after she was arrested for stealing more than $100,000 from a 96-year-old woman.

The commissioner was bailed out of the Orange County jail on Thursday, just hours after being arrested for seven felony crimes following a year-long investigation into her purported scam.

According to Florida investigators, Hill used a power of attorney over the unnamed elderly victim to finance a more luxurious lifestyle, which included a new house in Orlando’s Lake Mann Estates as well as a facelift.

Court documents stated that Hill “spent over $100,000” on a facelift, perfume, clothes, IV vitamins, a trip to Miami, and dental work, in addition to paying into a mortgage and remodeling a residence.

The exact amount of money stolen from the elderly woman was not disclosed to the press.

An investigation by the state was started after one of her fired employees provided a tip to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

Court records state that Hill first met the wealthy, elderly woman in March 2021 while working as a commissioner. At that time, Hill was meant to assist her in obtaining better living arrangements, but a month later, the commissioner had taken on the role of power of attorney. It is now believed that Hill’s son and girlfriend reside in the house that the former employee of the city acquired through power of attorney.

Hill, meanwhile, is said to have renovated a separate house that once belonged to the elderly woman’s parents with a significant amount of her savings.

According to the records, Hill also spent the woman’s savings on a trip to Miami for New Year’s Eve, a facelift, and a significant amount of intravenous vitamins from a business called Vitalounge.

Following the start of the investigation, the City of Orlando issued a statement in which it stated that it had only recently become aware of the claims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!