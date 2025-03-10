Argentina: Milei Declares ‘3 Days Of National Mourning’ Following Bahia Blanca Flood, Death Toll Rises To 16

People are transported on a police boat through flooded waters the day after a heavy storm in Bahia Blanca, 600 km south of Buenos Aires on March 8, 2025. (Photo by PABLO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:28 PM – Monday, March 10, 2025

Argentinian President Javier Milei has officially declared three days of national mourning after at least 16 people died and thousands were evacuated — due to a horrific flood in Bahia Blanca.

Late on Sunday night, Milei announced three days of national mourning after the city was hit with 15 inches of rain in just a few hours, which Argentinian officials say is equivalent to a year’s worth.

Along with the deaths of at least 16 people and thousands of evacuations, the nation has been particularly shaken by tragic reports of two girls, aged one and five, being swept away in the torrent.

Provincial Security Minister Javier Alonso confirmed their abduction on Sunday, explaining that the sisters had climbed onto the roof of a van with their mother to escape the rising floods, when a tsunami suddenly swept them away. The mother was saved.

Divers had continued to search the area, where more than a meter of water remained, Alonso told Radio Mitre.

According to images and videos shared on social media, mothers and doctors could be seen escaping flooded hospitals with new born babies.

Bahía Blanca Mayor Federico Susbielles stated at a press conference that the flooding has caused around $400 million in infrastructure damage.

Later, in a post on X, he also noted that: “there are 16 confirmed deaths, but there are likely to be more” as search efforts continue.

Milei “will declare three days of national mourning” for the deaths, his office said late on Sunday, without specifying when the period would begin.

“All areas of the national government will remain dedicated… to assisting the victims in this moment of sorrow for all Argentines,” the president said in a statement.

Economy Minister Luis Caputo later released a statement as well, explaining that the government had authorized $10 billion Argentinian pesos ($9.2 million dollars) of financial aid for Bahia Blanca.

“What the people of Bahía Blanca are experiencing is terrible. All our solidarity and support in this difficult moment. The Chief of Staff @GAFrancosOk contacted the mayor of Bahía Blanca who requested financial aid of 10 billion pesos to repair damages, which we have already authorized,” he stated.

