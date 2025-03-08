Argentina: At Least 10 Dead, Over A Thousand Evacuated Following Substantial Flooding 

People gather on a flooded street after a powerful storm struck the city of Bahia Blanca, 600 km south of Argentina’s capital, on March 7, 2025. (Photo by PABLO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:14 AM – Saturday, March 8, 2025

At least 10 people have died and over a thousand people have been evacuated in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, after receiving rain in just a few hours that was equivalent to a years worth and resulted in a horrific flood.

Advertisement

On Friday, more than 15 inches of rain fell into the Argentinian city causing substantial flooding that has left at least 10 dead, over a thousand evacuated and roads destroyed.

“All available resources are being deployed with municipal teams, the provincial government, the navy and the Argentine army to provide assistance,” Bahia Blanca authorities said on X.

According to images and videos shared on social media, mothers and doctors are seen escaping flooded hospitals with their new born babies.

Security Minister Patricia Bullrich and Defense Minister Luis Petri visited the city, posting images on their social media accounts of military trucks patrolling the flooded city.

“Minutes ago, together with @luispetri and @jlespert, we spoke with the President @JMilei to inform him about the emergency operation that we are deploying in Bahía Blanca,” she said.

“Throughout the night, the Federal Security Forces and the Armed Forces worked tirelessly to assist those affected by the storm,” she continued. “At this moment, the three of us are on the ground accompanying them so that aid reaches each affected person.”

Economy Minister Luis Caputo released a statement saying that the government had authorized $10 billion Argentinian pesos ($9.2 million dollars) of financial aid for Bahia Blanca.

“What the people of Bahía Blanca are experiencing is terrible. All our solidarity and support in this difficult moment. The Chief of Staff @GAFrancosOk contacted the mayor of Bahía Blanca who requested financial aid of 10 billion pesos to repair damages, which we have already authorized,” he stated.

Former NBA player Manu Ginobili, who was born and started off playing in Bahia Blanca, also shared a heartfelt message on X, sharing his condolences for his city.

“What a sad sight! A big hug from afar to all those who are having a hard time,” he stated.

According to spokesperson Manuel Adorni, Argentinian President Javier Milei has cancelled his scheduled activities. However, it is unclear if he will be traveling to the city.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!