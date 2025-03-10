Gabbard Announces Revocation Of Security Clearances For Numerous Biden Admin Officials

Tulsi Gabbard is sworn in as Director of National Intelligence in the Oval Office at the White House on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

6:11 PM – Monday, March 10, 2025

U.S. National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard stripped security clearances and access to classified information briefings from officials affiliated with the Biden administration, including Antony Blinken, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Letitia James, and Jake Sullivan — among others.

“Per @POTUS directive, I have revoked security clearances and barred access to classified information for Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, and Andrew Weissman, along with the 51 signers of the Hunter Biden ‘disinformation’ letter. The President’s Daily Brief is no longer being provided to former President Biden,” Gabbard wrote in an X post on Monday.

The initiative involves revoking security clearances for individuals accused of “weaponizing” the justice system against President Donald Trump, as well as those contracted by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Mueller initiated an investigation to try and depict Trump as an agent of Russia, claiming that Russia colluded with the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

However, Special Counsel John Durham found that the FBI “acted too hastily and relied on raw and unconfirmed intelligence when it opened the Trump-Russia investigation,” AP News reported. Durham’s investigation found no evidence of Russian interference.

Andrew Weissman served as the chief prosecutor within Mueller’s investigation, while Mark Zaid, a national security lawyer, represented the whistleblower during Trump’s first impeachment inquiry.

“Hmmm, so where are my due process protections? You are familiar with Executive Order 12968, are you not? Still in effect!” Zaid responded to the announcement, citing a 1995 presidential order that established policies and procedures for granting security clearances to government employees and contractors needing access to classified information.

The revocations will also affect individuals like New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. They have both been accused of engaging in a politically-motivated “witch hunt” against Trump in order to stop him from winning the most recent presidential election, among other goals — ultimately intending to bring him down.

James, the former public defender and municipal councilwoman, attacked Trump the night she was elected in 2018.

“He should know that we here in New York – and I, in particular – we are not scared of you [Trump],” she warned. She also vowed to shine “a bright light into every dark corner of his real estate dealings, and every dealing, demanding truthfulness at every turn,” insinuating that none of his business dealings were legitimate — as reported by the BBC.

Trump also recently revoked former President Joe Biden from his intelligence briefings, as Biden did the same to him back in 2021.

Additionally, on his first day in office, President Trump issued an executive order directing the revocation of security clearances of 51 former intelligence agents who signed a 2020 letter claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop story held “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” This claim ended up being false and was later debunked, as the Russians were not involved whatsoever.

“In your letter, you claimed that the laptop story was ‘Russia trying to influence how Americans vote.’ I ask you to respond publicly to one simple question: if you knew then what you know now about the laptop, would you still have signed the October 19, 2020 letter?” U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) questioned, in a letter to those former agents.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for James issued a statement following Trump’s announcement of the revocation of her security clearance, responding: “What security clearance? Anyway, this is just another attempt to distract from the real work the Attorney General is doing to defend the rights of New Yorkers and all Americans.”

