AOC Calls Gabbard’s National Intelligence Director Appointment ‘Devastating’ For The Country

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:26 PM – Friday, November 15, 2024

New York Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Tulsi Gabbard for the position of director of national intelligence, calling his choice “devastating.”

Ocasio-Cortez further explained her own concerns regarding Gabbard’s new role on a Thursday MSNBC appearance with host Joy Reid. Reid came under fire recently after blaming “White women” for Trump winning the presidential election.

“I actually think, almost more than Matt Gaetz, Tulsi Gabbard’s appointment is devastating,” Ocasio-Cortez stated. “Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination, as much as she says that she’s an anti-war person, she’s not. She supports very pro-war individuals abroad.”

“And let’s be clear,” she continued, “A Tulsi Gabbard nomination is a pro-war nomination globally. Point blank, period.”

Joy Reid quickly joined in on the slander, claiming that “Russia loves it, loves her,” referring to Gabbard’s appointment.

Meanwhile, Despite Ocasio-Cortez’s recent assertions, Gabbard has been a loud critic of America’s foreign military interventionist approach.

Gabbard was previously asked about the hawkish American foreign policy in a post-9/11 world, which she argued “serves the interest of the military industrial complex,” rather than the safety and security of the American people.

“It has to change. And it changes with leadership, it changes with the kind of leaders who respect and trust the American people, who are honest with the American people and who, most importantly, put the interests of the American people and our country first,” Gabbard stated.

“Unfortunately over time, this is something that we have not seen happen for a whole host of reasons. But ultimately coming down to that basic reality. Whether it’s partisan politics, desire for power, or you know, continuing to wage these wars that are counter productive that do not make us more safe. To serve the interests of the military industrial complex. Or because you have leaders who are not willing to admit, ‘hey we were wrong, we screwed up, and we’re gonna get us back on track as a country,’” she continued.

Gabbard, a former Democrat Congresswoman and a service member who was previously deployed in Iraq, has also been slandered as a Russian asset after criticizing the United States for its role in involving itself and wasting U.S. funds on the Russia-Ukraine war.

“This war and suffering could have easily been avoided if Biden Admin/NATO had simply acknowledged Russia’s legitimate security concerns regarding Ukraine’s becoming a member of NATO, which would mean US/NATO forces right on Russia’s border,” Gabbard wrote on X in 2022.

Meanwhile, President-elect Trump gave Gabbard a huge endorsement as he welcomed her into the fold.

“I am pleased to announce that former Congresswoman, Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard, will serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans. As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties – She is now a proud Republican! I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!” Trump wrote.

