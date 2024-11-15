Karoline Leavitt Selected As WH Press Secretary, Youngest In History

Karoline Leavitt, campaign press secretary for former U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

5:09 PM – Friday, November 15, 2024

Karoline Leavitt, the 27-year-old spokeswoman for Donald Trump’s campaign, and now for his presidential transition, has been selected as the White House Press Secretary.

Advertisement

The 45th and 47th President made the announcement on Friday.

“Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary,” he announced. Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again.”

Come January, 27-year-old Leavitt will make history as the youngest press secretary in American history.

Prior to her appointment, Ron Ziegler, who served under President Richard Nixon, was the youngest at 29-years-old.

Leavitt worked in the 2016 Trump White House. She was a member of then-Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s team. Following her time working for Trump, she ran for Congress in 2022. However, she lost to the Democrat incumbent by 15,000 votes.

After returning to the Trump team, she became pregnant and had a baby with her husband, Nick. She gave birth to her son on July 10th, just three days before Trump survived the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

An excited Leavitt had just brought her newborn home from the hospital. However, as soon as Leavitt discovered that Trump had been shot, she reportedly looked over at her husband and said, “Looks like I’m going back to work.”

Leavitt is known for not holding back. In June, she clashed with CNN anchor Kasie Hunt after she called out the network for being openly “biased” against Trump.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!