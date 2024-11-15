Trump Names Campaign Spokesman Steven Cheung As WH Communications Director

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung speaks at a press conference during former U.S. President Donald Trump’s hush money trial near Manhattan Criminal Court on May 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:08 PM – Friday, November 15, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday that his longtime communications savant Steven Cheung will return to the White House with him as the director of communications.

Cheung has been named as assistant to the president and director of communications. During Trump’s first term, Cheung served as director of strategic response.

As part of the same appointments, the Trump team announced ally Sergio Gor will also serve as assistant to the president, as well as the director of presidential personnel.

“Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor have been trusted Advisors since my first Presidential Campaign in 2016, and have continued to champion America First principles throughout my First Term, all the way to our Historic Victory in 2024,” Trump said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have them join my White House as we, Make America Great Again!”

However, the position of White House communications director is separate from the role of White House press secretary, but people have served both positions simultaneously in the past.

Meanwhile, Trump has not announced a press secretary.

Now, he assumes a position that saw turnover during Trump’s first time in the White House. During that term, six different people held that title under seven different stints. None lasted more than a year.

Anthony Scaramucci was known for only lasting 11 days under Trump’s first term. Both he and another White House communications director, Stephanie Grisham, have since broken from their former boss.

Additionally, prior to working on Trump’s first campaign, Cheung was a spokesman for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The UFC and Trump have been known to have strong ties. Trump has sat ringside at multiple fights and UFC President Dana White has been an outspoken supporter of the president-elect, speaking at the Republican National Convention (RNC) this past summer.

