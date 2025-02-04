AOC Blasted Online After Saying Elon Musk Is ‘Not Smart’

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) arrives for the first day of the 119th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:33 PM – Tuesday, February 4, 2025

New York Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is facing immense mockery and backlash after declaring that SpaceX CEO, X owner, and DOGE head Elon Musk is “not smart.”

Advertisement

On Monday, AOC blasted Musk during a 92-minute live video on Instagram — referring to him as an “unintelligent billionaire.”

“This dude is probably one of the most unintelligent billionaires I have ever met or seen or witnessed,” AOC said.

“They don’t do their homework, clearly, like, they’re putting 19-year-olds in at the treasury,” she claimed. “This dude is not smart. And the danger in the lack of intelligence and the lack of expertise that Elon has … I mean, this guy is one of the most morally vacant, but also just least knowledgeable about these systems that we really know of.”

“But the point is that what that means is that they’re going to hit a button, inevitably, they are going to hit a button and things can go sideways,” she added.

Back in 2019, AOC suggested on “60 Minutes” that it is more important as a politician to be morally right than factually correct. However, critics of hers have highlighted that the idea of a logical argument is destroyed by this mindset, which also offers a practical means of avoiding one’s own hypocrisy, logical fallacies, and obvious errors.

Regarding her most recent Musk criticism, she went on to say that Musk is one of the “least knowledgeable” people making judgments regarding the U.S. government — after he gutted the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) over the weekend, an agency that has been accused of working in tandem with Democrats.

Meanwhile, many blasted AOC’s comments, with one user saying “AOC calling Elon Musk ‘unintelligent’ might just be the most ironic statement she’s ever made—and that’s saying a lot.”

Another user said: “She, unwittingly, may be the greatest comedian of our day. I know I’m laughing.”

USAID employees were reportedly told early on Monday to avoid the agency’s Washington offices — after Musk asserted that President Donald Trump had agreed to shut it down. USAID staffers also received an email that its Washington headquarters would be closed on the same day, according to two sources who spoke with Fox News Digital.

Nonetheless, thousands of USAID personnel have already been let go, and activities have been halted in the two weeks since Trump took office.

According to USAID officials, more than 600 additional employees were shut out of the assistance agency’s computer systems overnight. Those who remained in the system received emails stating that “at the direction of Agency leadership,” the HQ building “will be closed to Agency personnel on Monday, February 3.”

“In fiscal year 2023, the U.S. disbursed $72bn of assistance worldwide on everything from women’s health in conflict zones to access to clean water, HIV/Aids treatments, energy security and anti-corruption work. It provided 42% of all humanitarian aid tracked by the United Nations in 2024,” according to The Guardian.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!