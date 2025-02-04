Waffle House Places Surcharge On Egg Items To ‘Combat National Shortage’

Customers exit a Waffle House restaurant as the moon sets on March 29, 2021 in Bessemer, Alabama. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:18 PM – Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Waffle House, a restaurant chain with over 2000 locations in 25 U.S. states, recently announced that the chain will be adding a $0.50 surcharge to all egg items at its locations — due to the drastic increase in egg prices caused by the ongoing bird flu, which is affecting supply chains.

“The continuing egg shortage caused by HPAI (bird flu) has caused a dramatic increase in egg prices,” the corporation told CNN. “Customers and restaurants are being forced to make difficult decisions.”

The surcharge will be applied to the diner’s approximately 2,100 locations, with the company describing the move as “temporary.”

“Rather than increasing prices across the menu, this is a temporary targeted surcharge tied to the unprecedented rise in egg prices,” the company, best known for its late-night comfort food, stated.

“While we hope these price fluctuations will be short-lived, we cannot predict how long this shortage will last,” the statement concluded.

The company’s website says that Waffle House uses around 272 million eggs per year, a staple in the chain’s classic all-American diner theme, surpassing hash browns and waffles.

The bird flu outbreak first hit the U.S. in 2022, resulting in the infection of around 150 million poultry by February 3rd, 2025, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The spread of the disease, along with inflation, has led to a decrease in supply — which has resulted in prices soaring nationwide by 65.1%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index.

The World Organisation for Animal Health also reports that over 300 million birds have died from the bird flu since 2021. The 300 million figure includes both poultry animals and wild birds, although the vast majority of deaths have occurred in poultry farms.

The resulting effect has seen a dozen large grade-A eggs jump from an averaged $2.51 in December 2023 to $4.15 in December 2024. However, it differs in each state.

“Not to be the bearer of bad news… But we’re in this for a while,” said Emily Metz, the CEO of the American Egg Board. “Until we have time without a detection, unfortunately this very, very tight egg supply is going to continue.”

