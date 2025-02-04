Tiger Woods announces death of mother: ‘She was my biggest fan’

By Reuters

February 4, 2025 – 10:44 AM PST

Tiger Woods of the U.S. at the 18th green after finishing his second round REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo

Tiger Woods announced over social media that his mother, Kultida, died on Tuesday morning.

Woods did not reveal a cause of death for his mother, who reportedly was responsible for the 15-time major winner wearing red as his signature look in final rounds on Sundays.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning,” the 15-time major champion wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom.”

Kutilda Woods was in attendance at her son’s TGL match in South Florida last week, prompting him to give her a quick message before his Jupiter Links Golf Club faced co-owner Rory McIlroy’s Boston Commons Golf.

“Hey Mom,” Woods said. “Not gonna suck tonight, OK?”

Woods made good on that statement, as his team recorded a 4-3 overtime win over McIlroy’s squad.

Woods famously honored his mother during his acceptance speech for the 2024 Bob Jones Award, the USGA’s highest honor.

“My mom doesn’t get enough credit,” he said. “Everyone thought it was my dad (Earl) when I went on the road, which it was, but mom was at home. If you don’t know, mom has been there my entire life. She’s always been there through thick and thin.”

Kultida married Earl Woods in 1969, and Eldrick “Tiger” Woods was born in 1975.

–Field Level Media

