American Wins L.A. Marathon For First Time Since 1994

Matt Richtman of the United States celebrates after crossing the finish line and winning the 2025 Los Angeles Marathon at Westfield Century City on March 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:29 AM – Monday, March 17, 2025

An American has won the Los Angeles Marathon for the first time in 31 years.

On Sunday, Matt Richtman of Illinois became the first American to win the L.A. marathon since 1994. He ran the course in 2:07:56, and showcased an American flag after crossing the finish line.

“It’s definitely a surprise,” Richtman said. “You know, I came in feeling really good; it’s really hard to judge where you stack up against competition, but it was a really good group out there today, and I was really happy to run with those guys and then ultimately win it.”

Richtman stated that he really “didn’t have too much of a strategy” to come away with the win.

“The first half I just wanted to stay in that group, didn’t really want to push the pace or lead or anything like that, just kind of stay, feel it out, ‘cause it’s a challenging course. The whole race I was running with a little bit of fear. It’s tough when you can’t see what’s going on behind you,” he said.

He then went on to send his appreciation out to those in the city of Los Angeles who were cheering him on throughout the race. Richtman said he drew inspiration from the atmosphere.

“It’s such a great day, you know, the 40th anniversary (of the race), there’s so many legacy runners out here, and the crowd out here was amazing,” he said. “There were people throughout the whole course and it really helps. It’s amazing how much a crowd can change the course of what you’re doing.”

Kenya’s Athanas Kioko came in second place, finishing with a time of 2:10:55. Mose Kiptoo, also from Kenya, finished third with a time of 2:13:13.

