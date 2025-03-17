Catherine, Princess Of Wales, Returns To St. Patrick’s Day Parade As Colonel, Following Cancer Battle

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the 2025 Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Wellington Barracks on March 17, 2025 in London, England. Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the parade as Colonel of the Regiment. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

11:26 AM – Monday, March 17, 2025

Princess Kate Middleton donned an elegant green ensemble as she resumed her role as colonel in a St. Patrick’s Day celebration, marking her return to the event after a hiatus last year due to her battle with cancer.

On Monday, Middleton attended the Irish Guards’ annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in London, England — which she had consecutively attended since 2012 and until 2024.

Last year, the Princess of Wales had missed the event as she was recovering from what Kensington Palace described as a “planned abdominal surgery.” She first announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22nd, 2024.

Kate announced that she had completed chemotherapy treatment in September 2024.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she wrote at the time. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.” “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” she shared.

According to People Magazine, this marks the first year that the princess has attended the parade in her role as the Colonel of the Irish Guards without her husband, Prince William.

The outlet reported that Middleton had taken over the role of Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2022, which was held by William since 2011.

In 2012, Middleton had made her first solo military engagement as a senior member of the royal family when she stepped in for William, handing out shamrocks to servicemen and meeting with soldiers.

“With humility, it [cancer] also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has, above all, reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus,” Middleton continued.

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” the princess added. “I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

“William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion have been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery,” she shared on social media at the time. “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am, however, looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

