Fighter Conor McGregor Set To Meet With Trump, Slams Ireland’s Govt For Allowing Mass Illegal Immigration

Irish professional mixed martial artist and businessman Conor McGregor (L) speaks from the White House briefing room podium with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (R) in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2025. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:25 AM – Monday, March 17, 2025

Ultimate Fighting Championship star Conor McGregor is reportedly set to meet with President Donald Trump on St. Patrick’s Day, speaking on the influx of illegal immigration plaguing Ireland.

McGregor is being accompanied by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. He expressed his many grievances with the Irish government prior to his meeting with President Trump.

Compared to the same period five years ago, Ireland’s asylum applications had increased by about 300% in 2024, according to the BBC. “I’m here to raise the issues the people of Ireland face, you know. It will be music to the people of Ireland’s ears, because never on the main stage has the issues the people of Ireland face been spoke,” McGregor stated.

“Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland, and it’s high time that America is made aware of what is going on in Ireland. What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability,” he continued.

McGregor continued by outlining his opinions on illegal immigration and how it has affected his home nation of Ireland in particular, seeing the local Irish demographic fall into a lower percentile of the country’s population.

“Our money is being spent on overseas issues that has nothing to do with the Irish people. The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country. There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop. Issues need to be addressed and the 40 million Irish-Americans need to hear this, because if not there will be no place to come home and visit,” he added.

McGregor has floated the idea of a potential run for president in Ireland, stating in September that he “would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on and on!”

“The people of Ireland deserve the answers they seek. Point blank. This would be my power as President. I know very well. Ireland needs an active President employed wholly by the people of Ireland. It is me. I am the only logical choice. 2025 is upcoming,” he wrote at the time.

McGregor’s visit follows after President Trump met with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin last Wednesday.

