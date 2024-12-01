American Airlines Flight Forced To Return To Chicago Amid Possible Mid-Air Emergency 

An American Airlines plane takes off from the Miami International Airport on July 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:05 PM – Sunday, December 1, 2024

An American Airlines Boeing plane that was headed from Chicago to Las Vegas was forced to divert back following a mid-air emergency.

On Sunday, a Boeing 737-800 jet has to return to O’Hare airport after receiving multiple door warning light indications.

The airline stated that the return was the result of a “possible maintenance issue.”

“Flight 1047 returned to ORD for a possible maintenance issue,” an American spokesperson told Fox Business. “The flight landed safely and taxied to the gate.”

According to Flightaware, the flight took off a second time for Harry Reid International Airport just after noon, and was expected to land around 2 p.m. local time on a replacement aircraft.

