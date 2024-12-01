“Dynasty” and “Days of Our Lives” Actor Wayne Northrop Dead At 77

Actor Wayne Northrop poses for a portrait circa 1985 in Los Angeles City. (Photo by Dianna Whitley/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:24 PM – Sunday, December 1, 2024

“Dynasty” and “Days of Our Lives” Actor Wayne Northrop has died at 77-years-old.

Cynthia Snyder, Northrop’s publicist, stated the actor died at the Motion Picture and Television Woodland Hills Home after a years-long battle with Alzheimer’s.

“Wayne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s 6 years ago. He took his last breath in the arms of his family,” Northrop’s wife, Lynn Herring Northrop, said in a statement.

“We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home for taking such great care of him,” she added. “Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humor and wit. A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many.”

Northrop portrayed Detective Roman Brady on “Days of Our Lives” from 1981 to 1984, and then from 1991 to 1994.

The actor also appeared on the “General Hospital” spinoff “Port Charles” as Rex Stanton from 1997 to 1998.

His other well-known role was as Michael Culhane in “Dynasty.” He appeared on the ABC soap opera from 1981 to 1987.

Northrop has also appeared in the TV movies “Never Say Never: The Deidre Hall Story” and “The Haunting of Lisa,” as well as the shows “L.A. Firefighters” and “Cold Case.”

