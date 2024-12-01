Trump Nominates Kash Patel As FBI Director 

Former Chief of Staff to the United States Secretary of Defense Kash Patel speaks during a Turning Point Action ‘United for Change’ campaign rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 24, 2024. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

8:50 AM – Sunday, December 1, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Kash Patel as his pick to be FBI Director in his upcoming administration.

On Saturday, Trump made the announcement on Truth Social.

Patel first gained favor with Trump in 2017 as a staffer on the House Intelligence committee for former Representative Devin Nunes (R-Calif.).

Patel also served in Trump’s White House National Security Council, briefly as an adviser to the acting director of national intelligence and as chief of staff to Defense Secretary Chris Miller at the end of the president-elect’s term.

Last Year, Patel published a memoir where he called for replacing “anti-democratic”

civil servants in law enforcement and intelligence with “patriots.”

Trump went on to praise the book, stating that, “we will use this blueprint to help us take back the White House and remove these Gangsters from all of Government!”

For Patel to be confirmed as the FBI Director he will need to clear the Senate.

