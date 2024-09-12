Amazon Announces ‘Amazon Saver,’ A New ‘Budget-Friendly’ Grocery Line

Photo courtesy of Amazon

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:34 PM – Thursday, September 12, 2024

Amazon has announced its decision to launch “Amazon Saver,” a private-label brand featuring “affordable grocery products” for consumers looking for cheaper alternatives to popular items as prices continue to inflate.

Advertisement

Amazon Saver will include necessities and pantry items such as seasonings, crackers, and pasta sauce, among others, as well as perishable foods like turkey and ham, with over 100 items to be announced in the coming months.

“From crackers and cookies to canned fruit and condiments, Amazon Saver offers affordable grocery essentials at a great value both in-store and online,” the company stated in a press release.

Most of the featured items will be purportedly priced at $5 or less, targeting its private-label food brand competitors like Walmart’s “Great Value,” and “Good & Gather” by Target.

Amazon has also announced that Amazon Prime members will receive an additional 10% off of Amazon Saver products, as well as up to 50% off of 8-to-15 grocery items, which will change weekly.

“Amazon Saver complements our selection of private-label brands, designed to provide the best value for a wide range of grocery products,” the company stated. “We’ve just started to roll this new private label out with several products, and will add more than 100 items to the Amazon Saver selection over time.”

Amazon has made strides towards breaking into the grocery industry with Amazon Fresh, a grocery delivery and pickup service, as well as other complementary Amazon brands selling food items.

“We’re always looking to make grocery shopping easier, faster, and more affordable for our customers,” stated Claire Peters, a worldwide vice president of Amazon Fresh. “With expanded Prime member savings, the introduction of the new Amazon Saver brand, and simplified online shopping, it’s now easier than ever to get your weekly grocery shopping done on a budget with Amazon Fresh – whether you’re browsing the aisles or filling your online cart.”

High inflation rates under the Biden-Harris administration have led to shoppers cutting back on spending, as Americans struggle to keep up with sky-high costs that only ever seem to rise. Additionally, one of Kamala Harris’s campaign promises revolves around her claim that the reason grocery prices are inflating are due to companies purposefully “price gouging.” However, a number of food executives recently shot back at the Democrat nominee and accused her of making up fabricated excuses in order to take the blame off of her and Biden’s poor policies.

Sarah Wyeth, managing director, retail and consumer with S&P Global Ratings told CNN that costs have risen 20% to 30% higher than they were three years ago, leaving shoppers no choice but to seek out cheaper alternatives at the grocery store.

“Amazon still has big ambitions in grocery, so it needs to jump on this bandwagon as well as sharpen its value for money position,” stated Neil Saunders, a retail analyst and managing director at GlobalData Retail. “Saver products will help the business to accomplish this as it provides stronger opening price points.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!