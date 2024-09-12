Ben & Jerry’s Launches New Harris Flavored Ice Cream And Other Election Themed Flavors

The menu hangs on the wall at a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream store on September 23, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:14 PM – Thursday, September 12, 2024

Ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s has announced they are launching a Kamala Harris-inspired ice cream flavor in partnership with MoveOn. The flavor will be distributed on an ice cream truck that is set to tour key battleground states in hopes of encouraging voter registration.

The new ice cream flavor “Kamala’s Coconut Jubilee,” will be given out as part of a get-out-the-vote initiative to elect Vice President Harris and other down ballot Democrats in November.

Set to kick off on Monday in Philadelphia with Ben & Jerry’s co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the “Scoop the Vote” ice cream truck tour will hit 20 key battleground states including Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada, according to USA Today.

The new vice presidential flavor is a coconut caramel ice cream topped with red, white, and blue star sprinkles.

“There’s a ton of folks that are already tuned into this election, and then there’s a vast, vast set of folks that aren’t,” Rahna Epting, executive director of MoveOn told USA Today.

Additionally, volunteers will work at every stop of the “Scoop the Vote,” talking about the presidential election and policies, such as the economy, abortion and immigration.

“We’re not going to win this election through New York Times op-eds. We’re not going to win this election through pushing out smart tweets,” Epting said. “We’re going to win this election by actually talking to the voters that we know that if they turn out to vote, they are way more likely to vote for Harris-Walz than Donald Trump.”

“A few thousand votes will decide whether we live under a democracy with Kamala Harris or a dictatorship with Donald Trump,” she added.

The Harris-inspired ice cream is branded under “Ben’s Best,” not the traditional “Ben & Jerry’s.”

There will also be other election-themed ice cream flavors available at the ice cream truck stop, including, “Unburdened by What has Vanilla Bean,” “Inauguration Celebration Birthday Cake,” “Fight for Our Rights Sorbet” and “MoveOn Mobilizer Milk Chocolate.”

The ice cream company has supported other political movements. In 2021, Ben & Jerry’s unveiled “Change is Brewing,” created in support of public-safety legislation introduced by Representative Cori Bush (D-Mo.).

They also created a special ice cream for Senator Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) presidential bids in 2016 and 2020.

