Judge Dismisses 2 Charges Against Trump In Georgia Case

1:25 PM – Thursday, September 12, 2024

A Georgia judge has thrown out three counts in the indictment, including two counts against 45th President Donald Trump, in his so-called “election interference” case.

On Thursday, Judge Scott McAfee announced that the two counts against the former president and one count against his allies no longer stand because they involved accusations of perjury or false statements under federal jurisdiction.

“Because Counts 14, 15, and 27 lie beyond this State’s jurisdiction and must be quashed, the Defendants’ motions to dismiss the indictment under the Supremacy Clause are granted in part,” McAfee wrote.

While this was a win for the Republican’s lawyers, McAfee allowed the remainder of the case, including eight charges against Trump, to move forward to trial.

When the case against Trump was first issued on August 14th, 2023, he was listed on 13 counts of the original 41-count indictment.

Fulton County, Georgia, officials allege that the former president “unlawfully conspired” to change the results of the election by participating in a “criminal enterprise.”

The 45th president has and continues to deny all of the charges against him.

The case was originally set to take place before the election. However, it will now be held afterwards, due to a number of allegations and controversy involving Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Lawyers for Trump want to have Willis removed from the case due to her romantic relationship with prosecutor Nathan Wade. Additionally, after claiming while on the stand that she no longer has any romantic relationship with Wade, she recently showed up to the scene of her daughter’s arrest alongside Wade in order to confiscate her daughter’s vehicle.

