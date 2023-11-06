Actress Gal Gadot Plans Screening of IDF Footage Featuring Hamas Terrorists

Gal Gadot attends the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:29 PM – Monday, November 6, 2023

Gal Gadot’s film event is set to be screened in front of an invited audience that includes well-known Hollywood figures and celebrities.

Gadot, an Israeli-American actress and former IDF soldier, is hoping to bring attention to the continuing violence in the Israel-Hamas conflict by arranging for a 47-minute film that an IDF spokesperson released to be screened.

The film is described as a graphic account of the horrors committed on October 7th by the Islamic terrorist group.

Guy Nattiv, an Oscar-winning director, will be leading the event alongside Gadot.

“Gal Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, helped make this possible,” he asserted.

Nattiv, a self-described “humanist” who supports a two-state solution, expressed how he felt a deep emotional response to the footage.

“As a filmmaker, I swore that these images of October 7th would not be forgotten, and the world would see them,” Nattiv said.

He also referenced the Holocaust and how the majority of people were similarly oblivious in the past to the suffering of the Jewish community.

“Because now the denial begins—it is a fake, it is not a fake… We cannot pass by in silence,” he declared.

Additionally, Nattiv described the attendees of the screening, labeling them as: “People who have film experience, so we can show them this crazy document that is reminiscent of the films created about the Holocaust.”

The event’s objective will reportedly be to host one screening for 120 people, and based on the level of demand, there may be even more screenings.

It is well understood that the IDF footage will be both emotional and upsetting. According to reports, hundreds of international journalists and Israeli Knesset members have already watched the videos. A few Knesset members even left the viewing midway through since they were so taken aback by the film and the nature of the disturbing acts.

High-ranking ambassadors and diplomats were among the guests at the special showing of the film that Israel’s envoy to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, organized.

Erdan voiced his own dedication to raising people’s awareness of the horrific acts being committed against Israelis. He also said that the footage will be “reminding the world that we are facing a terrorist organization whose goal is the destruction of Israel.

Finalized information regarding the day of the event and its verified guest list are still pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

