Trump Attorney: Judge ‘Predetermined’ My Client Committed Fraud

Alina Habba, attorney for former President Donald Trump, gives a statement to members of the media during his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on November 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sani Unutoa

4:50 PM – Monday, November 6, 2023

Donald Trump’s attorney says the judge already determined her client was guilty before he testified.

On Monday, attorney Alina Habba spoke to reporters outside of the Manhattan court-house as Trump took the stand in his civil fraud trial.

She slammed Judge Engoron saying he was ‘unhinged’ after he yelled at her and told her to sit down as she defended her client.

He also threatened to remove the former president from the stand.

The judge cut Trump’s testimony off several times and stated that he could not give long answers.

“I’m not here to hear what he has to say,” Habba said. “That was what rang true loud and could not have been more honest coming from the judge who has already predetermined that my client committed fraud before we even walked into this courtroom.”

Habba also said Attorney General Letitia James already made up her mind when she called Trump a liar and called his company fraudulent prior to Trump’s testimony.

