Pro-Palestine Protesters Vandalize WH Gates And Monuments In The City

OAN’s James Meyers

3:25 PM – Monday, November 6, 2023

The White House has been silent after pro-Palestinian protesters vandalized its gates with signs and paint during non-peaceful protests over the weekend.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of protesters showed up to Washington, D.C., calling for a cease-fire to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Chaos unfolded as protesters could be seen defacing the White House fence and spraying anti-Semitic graffiti across several buildings along the protesters path throughout the city.

Additionally, protesters placed Palestinian flags and signs on monuments around Washington D.C.

Other videos posted to social media showed that protesters were also filmed shouting “F&*k you” and “shame” at security guards on the other side of the fence.

However, only one arrest was made throughout the entirety of the hostile protests, which was an adult male by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. He was arrested on a destruction of property charge.

“The Metropolitan Police Department handles hundreds of protests, demonstrations, and other events every year, and we support and facilitate people safely and peacefully exercising their First Amendment right to protest,” Acting Chief Pamela A. Smith said.

Furthermore, the activists were heard saying President Joe Biden is guilty of committing a “genocide” of Palestinians and calling for the U.S. to end its aid to Israel.

The protesters on Saturday could be seen vandalizing statues in downtown Washington, wrapping Palestinian flags around a statue of Benjamin Franklin and another of General Marquis de Lafayette near the White House.

