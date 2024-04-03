9 Killed And At Least 1,000 Injured After 7.4-Magnitude Quake Strikes Taiwan

TAIWAN-EARTHQUAKE Emergency personnel stand in front of a partially collapsed building leaning over a street in Hualien on April 3, 2024, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan’s east. At least nine people were killed and more than 1,000 injured on April 3 by a powerful earthquake in Taiwan that damaged dozens of buildings and prompted tsunami warnings that extended to Japan and the Philippines before being lifted. (Photo by SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:15 AM – Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Nine people have been killed and hundreds were injured after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s east coast.

Authorities warned that dangerous aftershocks could rock the densely populated island nation of Taiwan for several more days, following the massive earthquake on Wednesday.

The earthquake, which struck near the east coast city of Hualien at about 8 a.m. local time, was recorded as having a magnitude of 7.2 by Taiwanese officials and 7.4 by the U.S. Geological Survey.

At least 1,011 people were injured, according to Taiwan’s National Fire Agency, and there have been reports of buildings swaying and heavy damage.

There were several aftershocks with magnitudes as high as 6.5.

Numerous individuals were trapped inside the buildings as several of them collapsed or were left to lean dangerously.

70 more people were stranded in a mine northwest of Hualien in Heping. Landslides rolled across highways, cutting off electricity to hundreds of thousands of terrified residents.

A tsunami warning was issued for the Philippines and southern Japan following the temblor, but it was later canceled.

The White House said Wednesday morning that it is monitoring the impacts from the earthquake on Taiwan and Japan.

“The United States stands ready to provide any necessary assistance. All those affected are in our prayers,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

This was the highest ever recorded earthquake in Taiwan in 25 years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

