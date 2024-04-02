7.5 Earthquake Strikes Taiwan’s East Coast

Aftershocks Rattle Taiwan Tourist City After Powerful Quake A damaged building is seen after an earthquake struck on February 8, 2018 in Hualien, Taiwan. The 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit late Tuesday night. According to reports, six people have been killed with hundreds injured. Almost 100 weaker earthquakes were dectected along Taiwan's east coast in the last week. (Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)
STOCK IMAGE. (Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi
6:08 PM – Tuesday, April 2, 2024

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake has hit the east coast of Taiwan off a southern Japanese island. 

On Tuesday, a tsunami alert was issued after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan’s eastern coast, according to a U.S. Geological Survey.  

The quake is said to have started at a 7.5 magnitude, which was then followed by a 7.4 magnitude aftershock, causing a slew of buildings to collapse and chaotic disruptions in the area.

Officials have urged residents to evacuate immediately.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for Miyakojima and Okinawa islands. The agency also warned of waves as tall as 3 meters (9.84252 feet) that are to be expected imminently.

Damage caused by the earthquakes is still being evaluated. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

