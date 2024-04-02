7.5 Earthquake Strikes Taiwan’s East Coast

STOCK IMAGE. (Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:08 PM – Tuesday, April 2, 2024

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake has hit the east coast of Taiwan off a southern Japanese island.

On Tuesday, a tsunami alert was issued after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan’s eastern coast, according to a U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake is said to have started at a 7.5 magnitude, which was then followed by a 7.4 magnitude aftershock, causing a slew of buildings to collapse and chaotic disruptions in the area.

Officials have urged residents to evacuate immediately.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for Miyakojima and Okinawa islands. The agency also warned of waves as tall as 3 meters (9.84252 feet) that are to be expected imminently.

Damage caused by the earthquakes is still being evaluated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

