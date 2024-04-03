Poll: Trump Leads Biden In 6 Of 7 Key Swing States

(Photo by JIM WATSONSAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

9:06 AM -Wednesday, April 3, 2024

According to a new poll, 45th President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in six of the seven swing states.

A Wall Street Journal survey released on Wednesday, showed Trump is leading Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania by between one and three percentage points and in Arizona, North Carolina and Nevada by more than four points.

Most participants in the survey were found to be disgruntled on the state of economy and had major question marks over the age of Biden. The only swing state Biden currently leads is Wisconsin, where he is up by three points.

The seven key battleground states comprise 93 of the 270 electoral college votes needed for either candidate to win the election.

Meanwhile, third party and independent candidates could be the key for Trump or Biden to get back into the White House, with the group taking almost 15% of the vote in the poll across America.

“Don’t look at these people as excited by third-party candidates,” cautioned Democratic pollster Michael Bocian, who surveyed voters with veteran GOP pollster Tony Fabrizio.

“They are saying, ‘I’m toying with some other options because I don’t like the options I’ve been given,’” Bocian told the Wall Street Journal, which voters have typically done in polls before deciding on either the Republican or Democrat nominee.

Additionally, in all seven states surveyed, voters by a 16-point margin or more rated Biden’s job performance negatively. Trump only showed a negative job performance in Arizona during his time in the White House.

On the most important issues, Trump currently holds an advantage on the economy, the border and inflation, while Biden has received more favoritism towards the topic of abortion.

The survey consisted of 4,200 registered voters, 600 in each battleground state, from March 17th to March 24th, with a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points in each state and 1.5 percentage points for the whole poll.

