6 Democrats On Board With House GOP Resolution To Condemn ‘Harris Border Policies’

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:41 AM – Friday, July 26, 2024

Six Democrats, along with every House Republican, voted to condemn Vice President Kamala Harris’s failure to adequately deter foreign nationals from illegally entering the U.S. southern border and for failing to secure it. The measure, House Resolution 1371, passed in the House with a count of 220-196.

The House Democrats who voted in favor of the resolution were:

Jared Golden (D-Maine), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.), Mary Peltola (D-Alaska), Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), Don Davis (D-N.C.), and Yadira Caraveo (D-Colo.)

“Since being designated the Biden Administration’s Border Czar, Vice President Harris has done nothing to address the worsening crisis at the border. The result of her inaction has been record high illegal crossings, overwhelmed communities, and an evisceration of the rule of law. No matter how hard the media tries to rewrite Vice President Harris’ role in the border crisis, Americans know this is not just a failure of policy. It is a failure of leadership,” said House speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.)

Under Harris’s watch, the United States has seen millions of illegals enter through the border during the Biden and Harris administration.

It is also noted in the resolution that neither Harris nor Biden have had any sort of conversation with U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens.

Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who is leading the charge on the bill, had this to say on X (Twitter):

“Kamala Harris, every elected Democrat, and their stenographers in the mainstream media will run from their record, but they can’t hide.”

“Kamala Harris failed as a Border czar leading to violent crimes, rapes, and murders of innocent Americans. We will hold her and Far Left Democrats accountable,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Democrats who opposed the resolution accused House Republicans of misusing House resources for “campaign purposes.”

“Testing new campaign messaging is not a good use of the House’s time,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) stated. “Perhaps it’s also an ethics violation, since my republican colleagues are blatantly using House resources for campaign purposes. And like so much other campaign literature, thus political resolution is premised on falsehoods and supported by cherry-picked statistics,” he added.

